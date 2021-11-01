Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,017,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Centene were worth $147,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,173 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Centene by 101.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701,038 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,030,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,524,000 after acquiring an additional 309,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,303,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,612,000 after acquiring an additional 208,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,509,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,174,000 after purchasing an additional 23,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

Centene stock opened at $71.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.78. The company has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.46. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $75.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

