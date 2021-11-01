Morgan Stanley Buys 180,341 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,341 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ResMed were worth $158,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 24,552.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total transaction of $1,266,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total transaction of $2,046,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,010 shares of company stock valued at $13,710,937 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.44.

RMD opened at $262.91 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.37 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 81.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $274.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.56.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

