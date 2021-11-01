Morgan Stanley Has $150.18 Million Stock Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 838,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,434 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Futu worth $150,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Futu by 221.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,432 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,624,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,594,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 30,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Futu alerts:

FUTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price objective on the stock. CLSA started coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Futu stock opened at $53.52 on Monday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $29.30 and a 1-year high of $204.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.65.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $203.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.