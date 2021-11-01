Morgan Stanley Lowers Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $337.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $345.00 to $337.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

COUP has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $294.87.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $227.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.45. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.34 and a beta of 1.48.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $727,205.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total value of $12,490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,854 shares of company stock valued at $39,882,052. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,175,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,007,000 after acquiring an additional 294,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,650,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,246,000 after acquiring an additional 92,345 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,959,000 after acquiring an additional 517,724 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,732,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,368,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,759,000 after acquiring an additional 379,800 shares during the period.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

