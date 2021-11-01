Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danone currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.76. Danone has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

