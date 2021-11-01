Morgan Stanley Sells 447,048 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,021,221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 447,048 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $168,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 296.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,467 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 436,030 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,625,000 after buying an additional 18,377 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 23,193 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EOG opened at $92.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $95.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.15.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

