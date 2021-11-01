Morgan Stanley Trims Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Target Price to $134.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.61.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $85.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.47. Alliance Data Systems has a 12-month low of $49.84 and a 12-month high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 17.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 108.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

