Morgan Stanley Trims Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,740,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 92,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of State Street worth $143,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in State Street by 314.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in State Street by 171.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STT opened at $98.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. State Street Co. has a one year low of $57.42 and a one year high of $100.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.93.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.79.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

