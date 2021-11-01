Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $14.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62.

Morguard North American Residential REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The firm owns a diversified portfolio of multi-suite residential rental properties. Its primary objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions to unit holders on a tax-efficient basis; to enhance the value of the real estate investment trusts (REIT) assets and maximize long-term value of the units through active asset and property management and to expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per unit primarily through acquisitions and property improvements of its properties through targeted and strategically deployed capital expenditures.

