Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) Short Interest Down 28.6% in October

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the September 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MYHI opened at $0.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Mountain High Acquisitions has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. engages in the provision of infrastructure assets to licensed producers, processors and retailers of the cannabis industry. It also plans to acquire assets such as equipment, real estate and technologies for the development of the business. The company was founded by Alan Smith on September 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

