Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) Short Interest Down 28.6% in October

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the September 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MYHI opened at $0.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Mountain High Acquisitions has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05.
Mountain High Acquisitions Company Profile
