M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.24.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.
In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:MTB opened at $147.12 on Monday. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $98.08 and a 1 year high of $168.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.52 and a 200-day moving average of $147.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.13.
M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.
About M&T Bank
M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.
