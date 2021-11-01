M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.24.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,172,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,381,000 after purchasing an additional 63,509 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,331,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,332,000 after acquiring an additional 176,927 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 11.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,313,000 after acquiring an additional 472,226 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 11.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,080,000 after acquiring an additional 181,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in M&T Bank by 33.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,258,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,809,000 after buying an additional 317,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTB opened at $147.12 on Monday. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $98.08 and a 1 year high of $168.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.52 and a 200-day moving average of $147.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.13.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

