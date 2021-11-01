M&T Bank Corp Acquires New Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 405.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 739.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOG opened at $36.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.55. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

