M&T Bank Corp Buys New Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $554,719,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,848,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,729,000. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,988,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 224,230 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $3,697,552.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 830,138 shares of company stock valued at $13,654,290 over the last three months. 9.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DBRG. Raymond James raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

DBRG stock opened at $6.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

