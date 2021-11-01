M&T Bank Corp Buys New Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Saddle Point Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM opened at $18.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.38. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average is $19.06.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 20th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

