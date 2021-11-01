M&T Bank Corp Increases Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,951,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 65.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 50,271 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 130.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 41,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 23,440 shares during the period. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 108.0% during the second quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,840,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,188,000 after acquiring an additional 955,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,438,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,331,000 after acquiring an additional 63,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $10.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.47. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 43.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.25%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

