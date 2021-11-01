M&T Bank Corp Sells 4,299 Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,299 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in MultiPlan were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 63.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

In other news, Director Julie D. Klapstein bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,630. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPLN stock opened at $4.31 on Monday. MultiPlan Co. has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a PE ratio of -7.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.76 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPLN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MultiPlan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.

MultiPlan Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN).

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.