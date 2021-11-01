MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Up to $4.31

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.31, but opened at $4.63. MultiPlan shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 8,088 shares trading hands.

MPLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MultiPlan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.76 million.

In related news, Director Julie D. Klapstein purchased 12,000 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,105 shares in the company, valued at $180,630. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 63.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in MultiPlan by 218.0% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 70,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 48,204 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the second quarter worth about $1,959,000. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the second quarter worth about $288,550,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MultiPlan by 12.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,293,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after buying an additional 148,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

About MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

