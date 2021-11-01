Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Receives $27.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

NYSE MUR traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $29.14. 108,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,956,765. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.17. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 455.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

