MyBit (MYB) Price Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

MyBit (CURRENCY:MYB) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One MyBit coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MyBit has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. MyBit has a market cap of $284,283.75 and $3,475.00 worth of MyBit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MyBit alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00051443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.43 or 0.00224712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00096186 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MyBit Profile

MyBit is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. MyBit’s total supply is 179,996,750 coins and its circulating supply is 157,187,027 coins. MyBit’s official Twitter account is @MyBit_DApp . The official website for MyBit is mybit.io . The Reddit community for MyBit is /r/MyBitToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyBit is an Ethereum-based company that provides critical infrastructure for the next generation of wealth management applications. It is comprised of the MyBit Network, MyBit Whitelabel Software Development Kit (MyBit SDK), and Decentralised Development Fund (DDF). These resources enable the rapid building, testing, and deployment of wealth management applications on the Ethereum Blockchain. MyBit makes it simple for anyone to design, test, develop, and maintain decentralised wealth management applications on Ethereum. “

MyBit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyBit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyBit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyBit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MyBit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyBit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.