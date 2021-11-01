Namecoin (NMC) Price Hits $1.89 on Exchanges

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $27.83 million and approximately $14,496.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for $1.89 or 0.00003044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,028.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $590.21 or 0.00951509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.16 or 0.00267876 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.52 or 0.00242658 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00032829 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000118 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000347 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

