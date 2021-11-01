NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Short Interest Update

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 777,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the September 30th total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNVC. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of NanoViricides in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of NanoViricides by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NanoViricides by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NanoViricides by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 34,181 shares during the last quarter. 7.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NNVC opened at $4.74 on Monday. NanoViricides has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $8.71.

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

