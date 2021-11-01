National Bank Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of CAE in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.13.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $612.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.68 million. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CAE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.70.

Shares of CAE opened at $30.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average of $30.16. CAE has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $32.19.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

