National Bank Financial Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN)

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

GRT.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$101.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$102.44.

Shares of TSE GRT.UN opened at C$100.32 on Friday. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$71.66 and a 1 year high of C$100.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$91.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.04.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

