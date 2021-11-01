National Bankshares Boosts Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$52.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$51.67.

Shares of AP.UN opened at C$42.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.44 billion and a PE ratio of 16.46. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a one year low of C$31.77 and a one year high of C$46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.49.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

