National Bankshares Boosts H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target to C$20.50

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HRUFF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.25.

HRUFF opened at $13.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.99. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $13.82.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust company, which engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties, and development properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Industrial, and Residential.

