National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) PT Raised to $70.00 at Citigroup

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Vision from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised National Vision from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded National Vision from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.22.

Get National Vision alerts:

EYE stock opened at $61.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. National Vision has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $64.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.73.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that National Vision will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $44,008.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,076 shares in the company, valued at $20,962,990.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 89,753.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,481,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,997 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in National Vision by 39.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,613,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,733,000 after buying an additional 1,014,521 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in National Vision by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,788,000 after buying an additional 526,043 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in National Vision by 59.8% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 813,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,596,000 after buying an additional 304,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in National Vision by 164.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,436,000 after buying an additional 304,233 shares in the last quarter.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.