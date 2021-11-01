Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 61.0% from the September 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Natuzzi during the second quarter worth $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natuzzi during the first quarter worth $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Natuzzi during the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Natuzzi during the second quarter worth $1,356,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTZ opened at $17.50 on Monday. Natuzzi has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.99 million, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.77.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

