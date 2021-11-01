NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Upgraded at Investec

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) was upgraded by research analysts at Investec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NWG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.79.

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $6.05 on Monday. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 15.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,438,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,318 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

