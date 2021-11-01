Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.72.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 200,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 84,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAVI opened at $19.70 on Monday. Navient has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 19.43, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.70.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Navient will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

