Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

Navios Maritime Partners has a payout ratio of 5.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to earn $12.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.6%.

Shares of NYSE:NMM opened at $29.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.94. The firm has a market cap of $593.21 million, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $36.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navios Maritime Partners stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) by 6,215.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 21,070 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.11% of Navios Maritime Partners worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

