NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Stock Position Cut by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,188,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 440,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in NCR were worth $191,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NCR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,084,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $140,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,970 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NCR by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,345,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,641 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,308,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,660,000 after purchasing an additional 940,504 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,350,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of NCR by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,039,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,421,000 after purchasing an additional 478,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NCR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

NYSE NCR opened at $39.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.76. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

