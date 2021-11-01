NCR’s (NCR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NCR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NCR currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.43.

Get NCR alerts:

NYSE NCR opened at $39.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.76. NCR has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average is $43.77.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NCR will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCR. FMR LLC lifted its position in NCR by 165.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,084,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $140,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,970 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 160.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,345,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,641 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 255.9% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,308,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,660,000 after acquiring an additional 940,504 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,155,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NCR during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.