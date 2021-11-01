NCR’s (NCR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NCR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NCR currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.43.
NYSE NCR opened at $39.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.76. NCR has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average is $43.77.
In other news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCR. FMR LLC lifted its position in NCR by 165.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,084,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $140,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,970 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 160.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,345,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,641 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 255.9% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,308,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,660,000 after acquiring an additional 940,504 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,155,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NCR during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.
NCR Company Profile
NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.
