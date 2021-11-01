NCS Multistage (NCSM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by ($0.11). NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $21.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million.

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NCSM opened at $31.44 on Monday. NCS Multistage has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $74.83 million, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NCS Multistage stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of NCS Multistage as of its most recent SEC filing. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products and services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies. It offers fracturing systems, repeat precision, tracer diagnostics, and well construction. The company was founded by Robert Nipper and Marty Stromquist in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.