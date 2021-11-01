Neblio (NEBL) Price Tops $1.42 on Exchanges

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 31st. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $25.96 million and $2.61 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neblio has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.42 or 0.00002307 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00043601 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00024715 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00005710 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001510 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,582,706 coins and its circulating supply is 18,245,779 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

