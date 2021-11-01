Needham & Company LLC Boosts Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $87.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Summit Insights boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.55.

DT stock opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 267.86, a PEG ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.44. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.72.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $4,183,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,498 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,602. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $651,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $668,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 69.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 15,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 46.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,445,000 after buying an additional 254,118 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

