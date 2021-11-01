NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.63.

NEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $46.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.28. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $61.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.70 and a beta of 0.66.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $121.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,197,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $550,964,000 after buying an additional 168,921 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,103,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,926,000 after buying an additional 1,386,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,489,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,619,000 after buying an additional 190,095 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,142,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,573,000 after buying an additional 67,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,244,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,275,000 after buying an additional 234,760 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

