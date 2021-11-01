Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $691.19

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $691.19 and last traded at $690.71, with a volume of 167 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $690.31.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.76.

Get Netflix alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $607.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $546.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.58, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,977 shares of company stock valued at $77,862,889 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Netflix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $391,275,000. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 14.6% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,317,837,000 after purchasing an additional 560,665 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Netflix by 14.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,099,334,000 after purchasing an additional 505,072 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.