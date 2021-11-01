NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.930-$0.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NTST stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.24. 813,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,306. NETSTREIT has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $959.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2,424.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.69.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NETSTREIT will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.94%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTST shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NETSTREIT stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

