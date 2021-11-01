Nevro (NVRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter. Nevro has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nevro to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NVRO opened at $113.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.56. Nevro has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $188.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.74 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVRO. Truist lowered their price target on Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Nevro from $210.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.17.

In other Nevro news, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.07 per share, with a total value of $735,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

