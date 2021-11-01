New BitShares (NBS) Price Tops $0.0184 on Top Exchanges

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 31st. New BitShares has a market cap of $48.02 million and $4.63 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, New BitShares has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One New BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00069944 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00074035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00103976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,474.03 or 0.99862373 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,282.96 or 0.06957519 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00022665 BTC.

New BitShares Profile

New BitShares was first traded on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

New BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade New BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy New BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

