Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.690-$1.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.38 billion-$10.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.38 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.69-1.73 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.60.

NASDAQ:NWL traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.65. The stock had a trading volume of 255,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,652. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.92. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

