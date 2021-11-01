Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.690-$1.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.38 billion-$10.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.38 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.69-1.73 EPS.

NWL traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.71. 243,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. Newell Brands has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.92.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

NWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Newell Brands from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Newell Brands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Newell Brands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.60.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

