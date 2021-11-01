Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 385.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,003 shares during the quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 931.8% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $179,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,991 shares of company stock worth $1,361,860 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NEM shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

NEM traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,462,685. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.03. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $53.03 and a 52-week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

