Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $10.10 price target on the stock.
NEXA has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Nexa Resources from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexa Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nexa Resources from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.37.
Shares of NYSE:NEXA opened at $8.45 on Friday. Nexa Resources has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.64.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 69,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 109,330 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.
About Nexa Resources
Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.
