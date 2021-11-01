Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $10.10 price target on the stock.

NEXA has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Nexa Resources from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexa Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nexa Resources from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.37.

Shares of NYSE:NEXA opened at $8.45 on Friday. Nexa Resources has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.80). Nexa Resources had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 69,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 109,330 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

