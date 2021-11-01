NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Trading 22% Higher

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE) traded up 22% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.72. 289,698 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 424,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.30, a current ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. The company has a market cap of C$73.02 million and a P/E ratio of -1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.77.

NEXE Innovations Company Profile (CVE:NEXE)

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

