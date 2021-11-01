NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NXRT opened at $70.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.10 and a beta of 1.00. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $72.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NXRT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist upped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $348,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $9,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

