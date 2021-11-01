Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) versus Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Head to Head Analysis

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.1% of Nikola shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of Nikola shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nikola and Stellantis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nikola N/A -55.23% -50.79% Stellantis N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nikola and Stellantis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nikola 0 6 3 0 2.33 Stellantis 0 0 10 0 3.00

Nikola currently has a consensus price target of $18.13, suggesting a potential upside of 45.00%. Stellantis has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.88%. Given Nikola’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nikola is more favorable than Stellantis.

Volatility & Risk

Nikola has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nikola and Stellantis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nikola $90,000.00 55,313.06 -$384.31 million ($1.19) -10.50 Stellantis $99.00 billion 0.41 $33.13 million $1.36 14.91

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Nikola. Nikola is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellantis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Stellantis beats Nikola on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

