NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NMI were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NMI by 1,657.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $24.28 on Monday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.67.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. NMI had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.61 million. Analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NMIH. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

