NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Short Interest Up 29.1% in October

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 575,100 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the September 30th total of 445,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,150.2 days.

NNGPF stock opened at $53.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.57. NN Group has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $54.85.

Get NN Group alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut NN Group to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.