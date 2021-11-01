Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Short Interest Update

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, an increase of 53.9% from the September 30th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBN. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 25.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,341,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Northeast Bank stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.91. 890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,248. Northeast Bank has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.93. The firm has a market cap of $274.47 million, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.73.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is 0.47%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank is a full-service bank, which offers personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.